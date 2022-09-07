FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old has been transported as a trauma alert to Broward Health Medical Center after sustaining a gunshot wound.

Tuesday, around 7:37 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a shooting along the 2500 block of Northwest 21st Street.

At this time, it is believed the victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The scene remains an active investigation.

