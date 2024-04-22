PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said that a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Pembroke Pines has been located.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Erika Barrios was last seen near her home in Towngate, located in the area of 1500 Dykes Rd at around 3:20 p.m., Sunday.

UPDATE: Erika has been safely located. https://t.co/dZGcYbYg6z — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 22, 2024

She was last seen wearing a yellow bathing suit with a black cover-up and shorts. According to police, she left her home with a bag that possibly contained a change of clothes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sergeant Palant at 954-743-1654 with any information.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.