DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen is getting a lesson in the law after, authorities said, he called in bomb threats in Broward County.

The 16-year-old was arrested in Dania Beach after, investigators said, he made several false calls of bomb threats to several schools on Friday.

Some of those campuses were forced to evacuate as a precaution.

The teen faces several charges, including written threats to kill.

