LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy had to be taken to the hospital after being shot in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street just after 8:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to investigators, the 15-year-old was standing at a parking lot in the area when gunfire erupted, striking him several times.

The teenager was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where he is listed in serious condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.