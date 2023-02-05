SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians laced up their sneakers and headed to Sunrise this weekend to walk for a good cause.

The 14th Annual Walk for Wishes 5K Walk/Run was held Saturday at Markham Park, located at 16001 West State Road 84.

Participants hit the ground running alongside friends and family.

Walk for Wishes is a nationwide Make-A-Wish fundraiser that helps the organization grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

“It brings a lot of hope, that they’re able to do this for a lot of kids,” said participant Jason Renfro, whose daughter had neuroblastoma. “Our experience was amazing, had no hiccups or anything. It was amazing, it was great, so, to do this for other kids just makes you feel good.”

The 14th Annual Broward Make-A-Wish Walk for Wishes 5k walk/run is underway! Over $235,000 raised for the walk helping to grant 47 wishes. Thank you South Florida! @wsvn @makeawishsfla pic.twitter.com/wFxM9ZQ3Hl — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 4, 2023

WSVN was a proud sponsor of the race. 7Weather meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez also took part in the annual event.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.