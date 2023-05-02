LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after being shot at a South Florida store.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the Walmart, located at 3001 N. State Road 7, Tuesday afternoon.

According to deputies, the victim was found inside the Walmart.

The victim was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the victim was shot multiple times.

The shooter fled the scene on a scooter.

Deputies have a subject in custody who matched the description of the shooter.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene at Northwest 46th Avenue and 26th Street where the subject sat on the sidewalk with handcuffs.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.