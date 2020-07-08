Broward to require restaurants to close dining rooms at 10 p.m., limit seating to 6 per table

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County officials have signed an emergency order limiting restaurant capacity and dining room hours.

Emergency Order 20-21, announced Wednesday, limits tables in restaurants to no more than six customers and also requires restaurants close indoor dining and stop serving food and drinks at 10 p.m. They will still be allowed to operate for takeout and delivery services.

The order also stipulates that only 10 people will be allowed at vacation rentals. Only those who have signed the rental lease will be allowed at the property.

Officials said people partnering up at vacation rentals has been a problem in the county.

Speaking at a news conference, Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said that residents need to take responsibility in helping stem the spread of COVID-19.

“If we don’t all take responsibility to reduce the spread of this virus, what will happen is that the economy will continue to be stagnant or even get worse,” he said, “because people are not going to be comfortable about going out to dine or to spend money.”

The new emergency order, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, comes after Miami-Dade County announced that restaurants would be closed for indoor dining starting Thursday.

Restaurants found to be in violation of the order will be required to close within 24 hours and remain closed for 72 hours thereafter.

The order does not apply to gyms or fitness studios.

