Broward sets May 26 target date to reopen beaches, commercial gyms, hotels

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County residents may soon be able to head to the beach.

Broward mayors held a conference call Thursday to discuss ongoing efforts to reopen county businesses. During the call, officials set a tentative date of May 26 to reopen beaches, hotels and commercial gyms.

Officials await an emergency order from the county administrator that would lay out how the reopenings would take place.

Cities would also be able to put more restrictive measures in place if they choose to do so.

The reopening of gyms may clear up confusion, especially in Fort Lauderdale, where gyms were open, and then closed.

Miami-Dade has not yet set a date for the reopening of beaches.

