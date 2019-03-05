Broward School Board votes to keep Runcie as superintendent

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board has voted to keep Robert Runcie as the district’s superintendent.

Board members voted 6 to 3 in favor of keeping Runcie.

The vote came after hours of comments from both the public and the school board, Tuesday.

The effort to see Runcie removed as superintendent was led by board member Lori Alhadeff.

Alhadeff was elected to the board in November after her daughter and 16 others were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

Alhadeff said Runcie “has a history of leadership failures.” She also said other victims’ families also wanted him fired.

Broward is the nation’s sixth-largest school district.

