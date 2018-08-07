Broward School Board unanimously votes to allow medical marijuana use on school grounds

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board has unanimously approved a medical marijuana policy.

The policy allows students to receive medical marijuana treatment on school grounds under tightly controlled conditions.

Under the policy, students would be given non-smokeable products such as oils, tinctures, edibles, or lotions administered by a parent, guardian or caregiver.

“I was involved with the creation of the policies, and I think Broward County Schools took the very unique bold step,” said Seth Hyman, whose daughter suffers from epilepsy.

According to the policy, school nurses and staff would not be allowed to store or administer the product.

“I am a caregiver for my daughter, I have an identification card acting as a caregiver, and I am the only one who could administer medical marijuana to my daughter,” Hyman said.

Hyman’s daughter is entering the sixth grade and he believes the medical marijuana will assist in the effects of her illness.

“Not 100 percent, but it does help control some of her epilepsy,” he said.

Since marijuana is still illegal under federal law, the district could be running the risk of losing federal funding.

If funding becomes an issue, the policy will be suspended.

“I believe our attorneys aired on the side of caution and tried to follow all of the rules,” said Broward County School Board member Robin Bartleman. “We’re not the ones administering it, and so I trust our attorney handled it appropriately. I know students have medical challenges, and we want every child to get the best, so this gives them that opportunity.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools, which currently does not have a medical marijuana policy, released a statement to 7News:

“Although medical marijuana is available in Florida, it remains illegal under federal law. Until we receive further guidance from the Florida Department of Education and the Florida Department of Health, the District will treat each request on a case by case basis. We shall, above all, protect the interest of the child and work individually with each potentially impacted family to ensure we are accommodating their needs. To date, we have not received any requests.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.