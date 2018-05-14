FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County officials say a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility will help speed up service for travelers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

County officials and airport staff dedicated the facility on Monday. It has new baggage claim carousels that are double the size of the old ones, helping speed up the process of collecting luggage.

“You’re going to see a lot more investments and better ways to get in and out of here,” said Broward County Mayor Beam Furr. “We know we’re growing, but we’re going to try to make sure that while we grow, we’re going to make sure it works for the customers as well.”

The baggage claim area itself has also doubled in size, creating more space for international travelers waiting for their bags.

