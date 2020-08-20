Broward man wins $2 million from scratch-off

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is now celebrating his newfound wealth after he won $2 million from a scratch-off ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, Carlos Colon of Broward claimed the first $2 million top prize from the MONOPOLY BONUS SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game.

Colon chose to receive a lump-sum payment of $1,615,000.

Lottery officials said the store where Colon bought the ticket will also get a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

