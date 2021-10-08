FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Health is doing its part to help the people of Haiti.

On Thursday, $250,000 worth of PPE and medical supplies were sent to the island nation to help their ongoing earthquake relief efforts.

“The homes are destroyed, the hospitals are down, there are tents, and we thought this would be a sizable contribution that met their needs and we’re able to help those that really need medical supplies and help at this time,” said President and CEO of Broward Health Shane Strum.

Sixty pallets of supplies were shared with the Haitian American Nurses Association for them to distribute to the more than 800,000 people still impacted by the earthquake.

“Besides the earthquake, we are also dealing with the COVID,” said Youseline Bazile with the Haitian American Nurses Association. “[For] the COVID, we need the PPE. So Broward Health, we thank them a lot for their supply, for thinking about us. This is humanitarian from the heart.”

