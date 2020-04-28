Broward Health Coral Springs healthcare workers help celebrate COVID-19 patient’s birthday

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Healthcare workers at a South Florida hospital helped celebrate a COVID-19 patient’s birthday.
Caregivers at Broward Health Coral Springs surprised a patient for his 52nd birthday, Thursday.
They had cake, balloons and his family on FaceTime.
The hospital said they enjoy marking major milestones because patients recovering from COVID-19 cannot celebrate with loved ones.
