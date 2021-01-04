Broward FDOH says all appointments for vaccine are filled as seniors try to get their dose at Davie site

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - From an overwhelmed registration site to long lines at a vaccine distribution site in Davie, it has not been an easy task for some South Florida seniors to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Before sunrise on Monday, several who hoped to get their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine waited outside of Vista View Park in Davie for hours ahead of their appointment time.

They headed to the site early to avoid any unforeseen issues arising after others were turned away on Sunday, even though they had registered with an appointment.

“I drove by here just to check it out yesterday, and it was a mess,” said one man.

It seemed inevitable though, as several seniors reported the same issue happened once again.

“I just knew that there were some people that got turned away, so I figured I’d get here early,” said Steve Buckley.

Buckley was among the lucky ones who were able to log onto a site plagued with problems and actually get through.

“I fell in the category of over 65, and then I thought, ‘What the heck? I might as well see if I can sign up,’ and it worked,” he said.

The Department of Healthcare in Broward County has since announced it will stop taking appointments until further notice.

The department acknowledged the issues saying those who weren’t able to get vaccinated would be contacted and would have their appointment rescheduled.

Anyone with an appointment who was not served at the DOH-Broward COVID-19 Vaccination Sites today will be contacted and rescheduled. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. — FLHealthBroward (@FLHealthBroward) January 3, 2021

Among those who were turned away was Moe Seadat.

“It was heavy traffic, and they said they were out of the vaccine and, ‘You have to come back, so go ahead,’” he said on Sunday.

Those who try and schedule an appointment online will now see a message reading, “The Florida Department of Health in Broward County has provided 26,465 COVID-19 vaccination appointments to individuals ages 65 and over. All appointments have been filled at this time. Please check back to this website often as more sites and appointments will be added over the coming days and weeks. Thank you.”

The continued rollout of vaccines comes as the FDOH reported 10,603 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Those who got their vaccine dose on Monday said they felt fortunate and ready.

“It’s awesome,” one man said. “Let’s get this over with.”

Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale was a COVID-19 testing site for months and recently shut down.

City of Fort Lauderdale officials had said the shut down was to transition it into a COVID-19 vaccination site, but on Monday, 7News obtained information it was never listed as an option for a vaccine distribution site on the health department’s website.

