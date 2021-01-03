Dose shortages, website issues plague rollout as local seniors receive COVID-19 vaccine

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Senior residents in South Florida continued to receive their COVID-19 vaccine doses as part of the ongoing national rollout, but several issues that came up this weekend forced some of them to reschedule.

7News cameras captured a line of vehicles at Vista View Park in Davie, Sunday morning.

Some patients who spoke to 7News said they were able to receive the vaccine without any issues.

“I am so grateful,” said a woman.

“It was really a breeze,” said another woman.

“I just sat like this, and she just came and gave it to me,” said another woman. “I feel so good. Everybody should get it.”

For the time being, however, the doses are reserved for people 65 and older.

Some who waited in line at Vista View Park said they’re hopeful this is the start of a return to normalcy.

“I miss my friends. I miss my family,” said Sandra Dreyfus.

“We’ve been so scared for so many months, stuck in the house,” said Norene Stephens.

“I’m really relieved help is on the way,” said Dreyfus.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing. The vaccination process was beset by setbacks, from the sign-up website being down throughout parts of the day, to some of the vaccination sites running out of doses before everyone with an appointment received a shot.

Among those who were turned away was Moe Seadat.

“It was heavy traffic, and they said they were out of the vaccine and, ‘You have to come back, so go ahead,'” he said.

“They said they were supposed to shut down today’s appointments last night, and the website didn’t go down all the way, so people were double booked for the same appointment today,” said Erich Hochman.

Anyone with an appointment who was not served at the DOH-Broward COVID-19 Vaccination Sites today will be contacted and rescheduled. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. — FLHealthBroward (@FLHealthBroward) January 3, 2021

Sunday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health posted a tweet that reads, “Anyone with an appointment who was not served at the DOH-Broward COVID-19 Vaccination Sites today will be contacted and rescheduled. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”

Hochman said he got right back in line when he got turned away after having waited an hour and a half with his mother.

“I was able to come back through, and they let me in the second time,” he said. “Once we got through, they were organized, cordial, they were very caring.”

“Telling you where to go, what to do, checking your papers,” said Hoffman’s mother, Tina Hochman. “They were very, very competent.”

Sunday’s vaccinations took place as state health officials reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases throughout Florida.

On Saturday, frontline workers at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is when studies show it can be close to 95% effective.

“It’s time to put an end to this pandemic,” said Dr. Kiesha Raphael with Memorial Regional Hospital.

“I think as healthcare providers, we have to set an example for the community and demonstrate that this is a safe, effective vaccine,” said Dr. Randy Katz with Memorial Regional Hospital.

FDOH in Broward did not immediately respond to 7News’ calls for comment about their rescheduling process.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call FDOH’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

