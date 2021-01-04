FDOH reports over 11K new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,376,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 22,090 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,376,692 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 11,256 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a two-day increase of 103 deaths.

There are now 308,259 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 141,993 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 86,275, and 4,372 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 63,505 hospital admissions statewide.

