Broward County Schools to enroll new students from the Bahamas

(WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools is offering relief the to victims of Hurricane Dorian in more ways than one.

They are opening up their classrooms to new students from the Bahamas.

The superintendent has so far accepted 17 students to continue their education in Broward County.

The school district’s welcome center will help students and their families with resources like filling out forms, health services and other areas of eligibility for homes and food.

“We understand there’s a human element, and we couldn’t imagine what families have gone through, what they’re still experiencing,” said Nadia Clarke, Assistant Director of the Office of Family and Community Engagement, “and we do know this is the long haul.”

The superintendent said they’re expecting more students to enroll over the next several days.

