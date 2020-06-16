Broward County Public School Board discusses plans on reopening for 2020-2021 school year

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public School Board is currently reviewing different options on reopening for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

The board began discussing different options on how to reopen for the next school year during a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

The first portion of the meeting’s agenda was focused on the budget and how they are allocating money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Powerpoint presentation used by board members during the meeting, 36% of parents in the district support the schools fully reopening in the fall.

Thirty-three percent of parents surveyed support a hybrid plan for students, while 24% of parents said they want students to continue learning solely online.

There are several hybrid learning plans that will be discussed, including two in which there are staggered days of the week when students return to their school’s campus.

One of the options allows students to return to campus two days a week, while another option has students returning to campus only one day a week.

Both of the proposed plans have Wednesdays blocked off for weekly sanitation of the school campuses.

The president of the Broward Teacher’s Union, Anna Fusco, spoke to 7News before the meeting started to bring forward her concerns.

“What is it going to look like on the security and the safety aspect of that, you know, so kids aren’t opening tons of doors all day,” she said. “Will they be allowed to be opened as long as the single point of entry and all the surrounding parameters of the school are locked? That piece, on that safety component, what is a day going to look like with our students? Is it going to be mandated to wear masks? How can we enforce it? We don’t want to take discipline on the kid, I mean, we’ve got 4-year-olds and we might have some 17-year-olds that just can’t do it. I think it’s hard to be in a school setting, any type of setting, for 6,7 hours wearing a mask all day long.”

Fusco also brought up social distancing concerns.

