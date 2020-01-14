Brightline train strikes Mini Cooper in North Miami Beach; no injuries

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - No one was hurt, police said, after a Brightline train struck a Mini Cooper in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northeast 171st Street and West Dixie Highway just before 4:15 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, the crash involved a train and a vehicle that was stuck on the train tracks.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where a blue Mini Cooper could be seen missing its front end parts and its engine exposed.

A Brightline train, which was headed northbound at the time of the incident, could be seen stopped roughly half a mile from where it occurred.

Police have shut down Northeast 172nd Street in both directions at West Dixie Highway while they investigate.

Drivers in the area are urged to seek alternate routes.

