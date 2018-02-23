Brentwood Elementary evacuated due to reported suspicious device

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens elementary school has been evacuated due to a reported suspicious device found on campus.

Officers responded to Brentwood Elementary around 2 p.m., Friday, after receiving a report of an unknown device found on the school gorunds.

Skyforce HD flew over the scene showing teachers evacuating children across the street from the school.

