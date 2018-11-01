BrandsMart opens new store in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - BrandsMart USA has opened it’s eighth store in South Florida packed with a range of low-priced goods.

The new BrandsMart USA store is located in the Dania Pointe Shopping Plaza, just east of Interstate 95 at Stirling Road.

The store is known for its low-priced home products, and customers will not be disappointed at this recently opened location.

“It’s a 90,000 square-foot showroom,” said BrandsMart USA president and CEO Michael Pearlman. “It’s got everything from furniture to mattresses to appliances, television, all sorts of electronics, exercise equipment, computers, you can go on and on and on.”

The megastore is also happy to employ young teens from HANDY, an organization committed to “Helping Abused Neglected Disadvantaged Youth.”

Their jobs will provide life skills, education and a supportive community.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.