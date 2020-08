BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A person in Boynton Beach has won a Powerball jackpot worth over $150 million.

The lucky person bought the winning Powerball ticket at a Publix off Congress Avenue and Hypoluxo Road.

In total, the person won $168.5 million.

