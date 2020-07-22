Boy celebrates final cancer treatment with ride in Lamborghini in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida boy celebrated his last cancer treatment by taking a ride in a supercar.

It was a wonderful surprise for Jake Kleppen and his family at the Heroes Hangout in North Miami Beach.

They took a ride in a bright yellow Lamborghini to celebrate his final round of chemo.

“I feel very nice now,” Jake said. “I feel great, no more chemo, no more sickness.”

The ride was made possible thanks to the Mystic Force Foundation, who teamed up with Ride2Revive to make Jake’s wish of being in an exotic car come true.

“Absolutely incredible experience for my son in the middle of his cancer treatment,” Marisel Jarrin said. “This was such a delight, and we are so grateful.”

“People don’t realize how much these children go through and how much they suffer, so we really, really try to bring them joy and happiness as much as possible,” Mystic Force Foundation spokesperson Sylvia Dominguez Vanni said.

To add to the fun, North Miami Police also allowed Jake to ride in their golden childhood cancer cruiser.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.