Booze bandits captured taking $1,000 worth of liquor in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of brazen bandits are on the run after, police said, they stole bottles of alcohol.

Officials said the two men broke into Crown Wine and Spirits along Cordova Road and Southeast 17th Street on Aug. 17.

They’re accused of shoving several bottles of wine and liquor down their pants before taking off.

Authorities estimate $1,000 worth of alcohol was taken by the crooks.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

