Booting company owner charged with defrauding $700K from City of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The owner of a controversial booting company has been arrested after he was accused of defrauding over $700,000 from the City of Miami.

The State Attorney’s Office said Andrew Beachler and his wife, the owners of Premier Booting Services turned themselves in to police Thursday morning.

Premier Booting Services has been the focus of several 7News investigations after people complained their cars were wrongfully booted and towed from city lots.

The state attorney and police chief said they will announce more details on the couple’s arrest Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.