Bomb squad responds to suspicious package at post office in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Bomb squad units are currently investigating a suspicious package found at a post office in Miami.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Friday, a custodian at a post office located near Northwest Second Avenue and Fifth Street reportedly found a full box in a dumpster outside the building.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews are currently on scene.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a bomb squad member could be seen near the box taking an X-ray of the box.

Traffic in the area is shut down, and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

