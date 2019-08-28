Boil water order in effect for Hallandale Beach due to water plant pipe burst

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boil water order has been issued for the entire city of Hallandale Beach because of a pipe that burst at the water treatment plant.

The break occurred at the water plant at 630 NW 2nd St. on Wednesday.

The water returned to Urban Thai & Sushi hours after the break.

“We came here to set up the restaurant, and we noticed that the water was out like around 11,” restaurant employee Obi Kaewmak said.

UPDATE: Water pressure has been restored City-wide.A Boil Water Notice remains in effect. The Boil Water Notice will last for at least 2 days and until bacteriological tests are clear. #HBHere4U pic.twitter.com/8Q17x06lmw — Hallandale Beach (@MYHBeach) August 28, 2019

Update Part 2: Once the Boil Water Notice is lifted, the City will notify residents via the City's website, social media, and robo-call. If any resident is experiencing issues with pressure or water, they may contact the water plant directly at 954.457.1600. pic.twitter.com/16AsAP1brZ — Hallandale Beach (@MYHBeach) August 28, 2019

The pipe burst caused a significant drop in water pressure citywide, leaving businesses near the water plant with a dry spell.

“The faucets weren’t running, and then I looked outside and saw all the streets covered with water and figured, ‘Oh, OK, these guys must’ve hit a pipe,'” Sebastian Baca, an employee for a business across the street from the water plant, said.

“There’s no water,” Franky Terazon, another worker from a nearby business, said. “We gotta bathe or shower, and there’s no water, but it’s not only us, it’s everybody.”

Salvador García was outside when he saw the pipe burst.

“I be coming outside in the morning, I see the water’s coming out that way,” García said.

Alyssa Jones Wood, coordinator for Green Initiatives, said the pipe broke as a result of a construction error.

“We were doing some construction with our water main, and the pipe burst, essentially,” Wood said. “We have kind of stopped that pipe, brought interconnected water from North Miami Beach. We’re doing excavations to see if there are any other cracks in the pipe and to resolve those as quickly as possible.”

The City of Hallandale Beach managed to open a connecting pipe from North Miami Beach, allowing them to restore water pressure but not the water quality.

“It’s still yellow-orange. Even through my filter it’s yellow-orange. I’m gonna have to go buy water,” Joanne Bonet, a resident of Hallandale Beach, said.

As crews work to restore the pipe, Hallandale Beach residents are under orders to boil their water for the next two days.

“Flush your water for several minutes before you put your water in a pot to be boiled,” Wood said. “That would remove any sediment, and make sure that it’s the good water you’re boiling instead stuff with sediment in it.”

Once the pipe is fixed, the city will have to take samples from 50 different locations and get two consecutive days of negative results to lift the boil water advisory.

The city will advise residents when the notice is lifted through their website, on social media as well as with a robocall.

