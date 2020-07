HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials have issued a boil water notice for residents at one apartment building in Hallandale Beach.

The notice was issued after crews repaired breaks at 427 Golden Isles Drive, overnight Friday.

Crews worked through the night repairing breaks at 427 Golden Isles Drive.

Residents have been advised to boil water used for drinking, cooking, brushing their teeth or making ice.

