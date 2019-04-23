Boil water notice issued for Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boil water notice has been issued for a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

The notice includes homes located along Northeast 19th Avenue between Karen Drive and Northeast Seventh Place, Tuesday.

Crew from the city are completing emergency repairs to a nearby water main.

Residents are advised to boil their water until tests show it is safe to drink.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.