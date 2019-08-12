Boil water advisory issued for Hollywood neighborhood due to water main break

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials have issued a precautionary boil water advisory for a Hollywood neighborhood because of a water main break.

The City of Hollywood posted on their Twitter account that residents in the Harbor Islands Community, in the area of Washington Street and South 14th Avenue, were advised to boil their water, Monday.

Crews will need to shut off water service for several hours to the community to make the necessary repairs, city officials said.

Officials expect service to be fully restored by midnight.

However, officials said the boil water advisory will remain in place until further notice.

