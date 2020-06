FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boil water advisory has been issued for a section of Fort Lauderdale.

The advisory affects residents living along Cordova Road from Southeast Seventh to Ninth streets, Wednesday.

Crews are repairing an 8-inch water main in the area.

Officials said people may experience low or no water pressure while crews fix that broken pipe.

