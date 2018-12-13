Body found in trunk of car in SW Miami-Dade Walmart parking lot; 3 in custody

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken three people into custody after the body of a man was found in the trunk of a car parked outside a Walmart in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said officers were called to the scene in the area of Southwest 136th Avenue and 288th Street, just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

According to investigators, a man spotted a white Honda Accord he believed belonged to his brother, who had been reported missing in Monroe County on Tuesday.

Officials said the man followed the vehicle from Monroe County to the Walmart parking lot.

“Once he arrived in the parking lot with the vehicle, the police officers were able to take the three individuals that were inside of the vehicle into custody,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Chris Thomas.

That’s when, investigators said, police noticed a foul odor coming from inside the Accord.

“They searched the vehicle, and what they found was a covered-up deceased body in the trunk of this vehicle,” said Thomas.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Officers removed various items from the vehicle, including a couple of duffel bags, a plastic shopping bag and what appears to be a woman’s purse. Crime scene investigators then loaded the items into a truck for processing.

Police have blocked off a large section of the parking lot as they continue to investigate.

Officers took in the three people inside the Accord for questioning. They have not made any arrests.

Officials said it remains unknown how the body got there or how that person died.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.