Bodies found near Deerfield Beach pier, Oakland Park neighborhood

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a person’s body was found near the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier, and a woman’s body was found in front of a park in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the pier near Northeast 21st Avenue and Second Street, at around 8:30 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said a group of people noticed the body after a fisherman initially spotted the victim in about seven to 10 feet of water.

“We were out on the pier, and one guy yells that he sees a body at the bottom,” said witness Chris Little. “It appeared to be a young guy with a white T-shirt. That’s all we saw.”

The BSO Dive Team recovered the body.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name.

About an hour earlier, BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a woman found dead on a sidewalk in the area of Northwest 55th Street and Third Avenue.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine both bodies’ cause of death.

If you have any information on either case, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

