Boa constrictor removed from vehicle in Palmetto Bay

MIAMI (WSVN) - A huge snake was removed from a vehicle in Miami’s Palmetto Bay neighborhood.

A wildlife expert, who specializes in removing invasive animals, removed the boa constrictor from the vehicle’s bumper, Thursday.

The expert’s friends called him to help capture the reptile.

A video posted to Only in Dade showed the expert removing the snake from the vehicle’s front-right tire.

The expert decided to keep the snake and take care of it along with the other reptiles at his home.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.