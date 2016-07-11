Blood drive to be held for boy hurt in Palmetto Bay golf cart crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A blood drive will be held in Palmetto Bay, Tuesday, for a boy who was seriously hurt when the golf cart he was riding in collided with a car, last week.

The drive will be held to collect type A-positive and type O blood for 12-year-old Devin Bennar. The Southwood Middle School student remains in critical condition at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, one week after the Fourth of July accident.

Investigators said, the golf cart ran a stop sign and was struck by a woman driving a gray Dodge Caliber, near Southwest 170th Street and 79th Place, in Southwest Miami-Dade. Four other children ages 3 to 16 also sustained injuries.

If you want to donate, the blood drive is being held at Perrine Elementary School at 8851 S.W. 168th St., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

