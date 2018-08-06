Bike-riding bandit burglarizes Miami church

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a man trying to steal a big screen TV from a church in Miami.

The cameras captured the crook as he broke into the sanctuary at Iglesia Adventista del Septimo Church along Northwest 36th Street and 25th Avenue.

He left the bicycle he was riding nearby. When he returned, footage showed him carrying the large TV.

It couldn’t fit on the back of his bicycle, so he left the TV behind.

The attempted robbery happened in May.

If you recognize this, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

