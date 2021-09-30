FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A touching tribute has been made to a young child who lost his life to cancer.

Nine-year-old Tommy Boegler was a patient at Broward Health Medical Center before passing away earlier this year.

His family teamed up with two organizations to donate a bench, made completely out of recycled plastic, to the hospital where he spent some of his final days.

“We wanted to dedicate it in memory of Tommy since he spent a lot of time here,” said Kim Slapikas with Kids of Love Foundation. “He’s a very special person in our heart and we wanted to do something special to recognize him.”

“I feel him here with me today, and to know that it’s going to be here for a long time to bring comfort to people, people to read a story, it really warms my heart,” said Beth Ann Fraser, Tommy’s mother.

Not only is September Childhood Cancer Awareness month, but Tuesday was also Tommy’s birthday.

