Beckham group urges residents to support Miami soccer stadium

MIAMI (WSVN) - With a commission vote just days away on the construction of a massive soccer stadium in Miami, the Beckham group is urging residents to voice their support.

“On the 12th, we need your support and your voices to be heard as we present our plan for Miami’s future home for Major League Soccer to the City of Miami commissioners,” Beckham said in a video, hoping to reach Miami soccer fans. “Join us on the 12th and say yes to football in Miami.”

The vote could determine if the decision to build the much-discussed Miami Freedom Park and Soccer Village is left to the residents.

“All we’re asking the commission to do on Thursday is to let the voters decide,” said Beckham partner Jorge Mas.

Mas said he has incorporated the ideas and comments of city officials and commissioners into the project.

“We wanted to develop and activate a part that all of the residents of the City of Miami can visit,” Mas said. “Then it’s a small part of the park, can we put a soccer stadium, what we call a soccer village, and incorporate hotel, conference centers, technology hub with good paying jobs, and then most importantly, entertainment, food and beverage, sports retail, some health, some heart, some culture.”

Mas said the stadium, which would be built on land currently occupied by the Melreese Country Club, would be the first thing people coming out of nearby Miami International Airport would see.

Mas also addressed the concerns of the programs that use the Melreese golf course, including the First Tee program.

“The First Tee program will not only survive, it will thrive. I think it’s a wonderful program. I think not only can the First Tee program thrive there, but we can also bring thousands, tens of thousands of young kids for soccer at this facility,” Mas said. “So, not only will we be enhancing the First Tee, we will also be building the youth of soccer to be able to enjoy this space. It’s a beautiful project, and I’m looking forward to, hopefully after Thursday, being able to show the voters our vision on a plan and start planning for making this a reality in 2021.”

Mas also said the group is already in talks to hire coaches and general managers.

The commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.