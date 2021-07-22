FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The transition for the top spot of Broward County Public Schools continues.

The school board will meet to find their new superintendent to replace current Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Runcie was arrested for lying to a grand jury back in April. He has since pleaded not guilty.

The school board will interview candidates who have applied for the job, but they can also choose to interview other qualified individuals already employed by the district.

Whoever they choose will work on an interim basis to start.

