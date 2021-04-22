BCPS board members request special meeting following superintendent, general counsel arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Just one day after Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie was arrested, school board members are requesting an emergency meeting.

According to the Broward County Public School Board chair, several school board members requested a special meeting after Runcie was charged with perjury in an official proceeding.

On Wednesday, 72-year-old Broward County School Board General Counsel Barbara Myrick was also arrested on a charge of unlawful disclosure of statewide grand jury proceedings.

The arrests have left board members stunned and confused.

“Very shocking,” said Broward School Board Member Debra Hixon. “I have a myriad of emotions. ‘Til the facts come out and everybody’s allowed to have their say, it’s really hard to know what the next step is. People are allowed to have due process.”

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the charges against Runcie and Myrick stem from their testimony before the 20th Statewide Grand Jury.

According to the arrest report, FDLE investigators wrote, “Defendant Robert W. Runcie, while testifying under oath in an official proceeding did make a false statement, which Robert W. Runcie did not believe to be true.”

Runcie’s attorneys said he is not guilty and called the charge “politically motivated.”

Myrick, according to the arrest report, “did knowingly and unlawfully publish, broadcast, disclose or communicate to another person outside of the statewide grand jury room any of the proceedings.”