Barricaded subject in custody after standoff at downtown Miami hotel

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a suspect into custody after a tense hours-long standoff at a hotel in downtown Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area 15th Street and Biscayne Boulevard near the Hilton Miami Downtown, just after 9:30 a.m., Friday.

SWAT team and hostage negotiation crews formed a heavy police presence in front of the hotel.

City of Miami Police said officers located a man who had barricaded himself inside a room on the 21st floor.

Police negotiated with the man, and after a nearly four-hour standoff, officials said, he surrendered.

“I can report now that we do have one male in custody,” said Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz.

During their investigation, police learned no shots were fired.

Certain areas of the hotel were evacuated during the incident.

The scene caused gridlock after officers shut down Biscayne Boulevard for hours. The roadway has since reopened.

“We took all precautionary measures. We did evacuate certain parts of the Hilton, had Biscayne Boulevard closed for the safety of everyone, including our officers,” said Cruz.

A precautionary lockdown was placed on nearby iPrep Academy due to the police activity in the area, district officials said, which has since been lifted.

Cruz said it remains unclear whether the subject will face any charges.

“It’s still pending. Our detectives are speaking with him, and he’s also being medically evaluated,” he said.

