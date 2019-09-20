Barge gets stuck in sand while creating diving reef

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A barge being used to create an artificial reef to mark a South Florida city from the air got stuck in the sand, stalling the project.

Deerfield Beach spokeswoman Rebecca Stewart tells the South Florida SunSentinel that the rough Atlantic Ocean conditions are fueled partly by Hurricane Humberto.

The reef will spell out “DFB” in limestone rock clusters, creating an eye-catching underwater image visible to people flying in to South Florida. The idea is to highlight the city near Fort Lauderdale as a snorkeling destination.

The contractor planted 26 of the 400 boulders before the barge got stuck. The $200,000 project stalled on the first day. It was supposed to take six weeks to complete.

Stewart says the contractor is responsible for removing the barge off the beach.

