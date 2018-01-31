Bal Harbour Police chief laid to rest in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A community came together to bid a final farewell to a Bal Harbour police chief who lost his battle with cancer.

Bal Harbour Police Chief Miguel De La Rosa was laid to rest Wednesday morning, and a mass was held in his honor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Hialeah.

De La Rosa began his three-decade law enforcement career in Hialeah and was appointed Chief of the Bal Harbour Police Department in 2017.

He lost his battle with cancer, Sunday. He was 49 years old.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.