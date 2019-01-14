Baby lamb born from Operation Noah’s Ark rescues

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby lamb became the newest addition to the Operation Noah’s Arc family.

The lamb’s mother was a part of the seizure of over 200 animals from a farm in the Redlands earlier this month.

This is the second birth to take place among the rescued animals.

According to the official twitter account of the South Florida SPCA, the lamb is healthy, up and nursing well.

