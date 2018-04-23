Authorities searching for subject behind bank robbery in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a robber on the run.

The FBI released photos, Monday, of a man robbing a Citibank branch in Coconut Creek, near Lyons Road and Coconut Creek Parkway.

Surveillance footage shows the man entering the bank and crawling over the counter before escaping with money taken from a teller’s drawer.

The footage showed the man was wearing a hoodie and hat. The suspect was also reportedly carrying a police-style baton.

If you have any information on this subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

