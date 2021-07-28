WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An illegal stash of drugs and weapons have been seized at a West Park home.

Police raided a man’s home after an arrest warrant was served, Wednesday.

Investigators confiscated nearly a dozen firearms and drugs.

Risson Beaubrun, 27, was wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm in Miami Beach. That case dated to early July.

Three other men were also taken into custody and are possibly connected to the case.

