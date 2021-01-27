Authorities arrest alleged carjacker in Miami after pursuit begins in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken a man into custody after they chased a stolen car throughout parts of South Florida.

The pursuit began in Pompano Beach along Interstate 95 near Atlantic Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon.

7News cameras captured some heart-stopping moments until the carjacking suspect parked and tried to run for it.

He bailed out of that stolen silver Mercedes-Benz at the corner of Northwest Fourth Avenue and 77th Street in Miami, where he was arrested.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.