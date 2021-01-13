AT&T restores service after massive outage across South Florida

(WSVN) - AT&T customers can now use their service again after a massive outage in South Florida.

An AT&T representative told 7News that service had been restored for most wireless and wireline customers.

According to DownDetector, users reported outages across South Florida, including in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

The representative said the outage came from an equipment failure at one of their facilities.

The majority of issues that were reported were internet outages, followed by cell service.

AT&T says they have restored service to customers in South Florida following a major outage this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/eRQU0o2MtX — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) January 13, 2021

