At least 5 hospitalized after shots fired in Miami; shooter at large

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several people were struck by bullets after shots were fired in Miami.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Northwest Third Avenue and 16th Street, early Saturday morning.

Officials said at least five people were struck by bullets during the incident.

A security guard said he was in the area when he was suddenly forced to take cover.

“It was over in the parking lot, and I was just minding my business. Next thing, I looked over, and I heard some shots going forward and I heard some shots going back the other way,” said witness David Williams Sr. “I went to hide for protection. Once the shots stopped, I went over to see if everybody was all right.”

Police said some of the victims were shot in the ankles, while others suffered gunshot wounds to the arms and shoulders.

All of the victims have since been transported to area hospitals.

Meanwhile, the search continues for the person or people responsible.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

